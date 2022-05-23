Shadow Battalion adopts portion of Highway 21

Shaun Oliver, an operations specialist for the Monroe County sign department, secures an adopt-a-highway sign to a signage pole May 23, 2022, in Sparta, Wis. Soldiers of 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 291st Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, adopted approximately 2.3 miles of Highway 21 in Sparta. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

Date Taken: 05.23.2022
Location: SPARTA, WI, US