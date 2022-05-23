Shadow Battalion adopts portion of Highway 21

Soldiers of 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 291st Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, pose for a photo in front of an adopt-a-highway sign May 23, 2022, in Sparta, Wis. The Shadow Battalion adopted approximately 2.3 miles of Highway 21 in Sparta. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
