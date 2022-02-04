Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations [Image 3 of 5]

    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations

    UT, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Kener, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with the 419th EOD Flight, prepares an MK1 Mod 3 Remote Wrench to remove an inert fuse during an operational performance training at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 2, 2022. The EOD flight trains with a variety of tools to meet numerous defusing scenarios.

    “There are certain scenarios where we would have to render safe a bomb or projectile in a specific manner,” said Master Sgt. James Allen, 419th EOD. “Depending on what fuses we encounter, this could be one of the tools that is able to do so safely.”

    The flight maintains more than 20 tools to defuse thousands of different ordnances. With such a valued skillset, the 419th EOD flight is called to deploy in support of various missions across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7229930
    VIRIN: 220402-F-KM531-0315
    Resolution: 2701x1866
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready
    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations
    419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations
    419th Fighter Wing Maintainers
    419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Reservist
    Hill Air Force Base
    EOD
    419th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT