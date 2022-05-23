USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Conducts Flight Operations

220523-N-JO823-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) Sailors direct an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, preparing for departure on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

