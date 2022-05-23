Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220523-N-JO823-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) Sailors direct an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, preparing for departure on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7229910
    VIRIN: 220523-N-JO823-1011
    Resolution: 5383x4643
    Size: 807.78 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aircraft Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Aircraft
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT