    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachel Watts, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) panelist, answers a question from the audience during the AAPIHM panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The purpose of the panel was to break down barriers and connect with other cultures in order to build a stronger community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Panel
    AAPIHM

