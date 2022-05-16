Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachel Watts, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) panelist, answers a question from the audience during the AAPIHM panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The purpose of the panel was to break down barriers and connect with other cultures in order to build a stronger community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
