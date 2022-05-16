Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

U.S. Air Force Airman Petiola Polaulu, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) panelist, answers a question about her heritage at the AAPIHM panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. Each panelist shared their stories about how their cultures shape them, what they value about their culture, challenges they faced, role models and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

