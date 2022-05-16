A sign displaying events for the month of May hangs in front of the room for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. Misawa had three main events for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month including an opening and closing ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:18 Photo ID: 7229718 VIRIN: 220516-F-TG061-1121 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 638.27 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.