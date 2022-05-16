Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

Audience members and panelists clap after an answer by another panelist during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The panel shared their heritage and stories with the audience in honor of the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Signed into law in 1992, the month of May stands as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month which celebrates the contributions all Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have made throughout American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022