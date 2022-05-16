Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 2 of 5]

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Audience members and panelists clap after an answer by another panelist during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The panel shared their heritage and stories with the audience in honor of the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Signed into law in 1992, the month of May stands as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month which celebrates the contributions all Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have made throughout American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:18
    Photo ID: 7229717
    VIRIN: 220516-F-TG061-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 678.88 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Panel
    AAPIHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT