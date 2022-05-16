Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 1 of 5]

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An assortment of food is laid out for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The arrangement of snacks include spam musubi, mango butter mochi, ube mochi and tropical fruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:18
    Photo ID: 7229716
    VIRIN: 220516-F-TG061-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 742.58 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel
    Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Panel
    AAPIHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT