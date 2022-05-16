An assortment of food is laid out for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The arrangement of snacks include spam musubi, mango butter mochi, ube mochi and tropical fruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7229716
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-TG061-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|742.58 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT