An assortment of food is laid out for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2022. The arrangement of snacks include spam musubi, mango butter mochi, ube mochi and tropical fruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:18 Photo ID: 7229716 VIRIN: 220516-F-TG061-1013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 742.58 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.