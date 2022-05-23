Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-194FA Change of Command [Image 13 of 13]

    1-194FA Change of Command

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Artillery Soldiers of the Iowa National Guard’s 1st Batl. – 194ths Field Artillery took part in a change of command ceremony between Lt. Col Steven Hall, outgoing commander and incoming commander, Lt. Col. Neil Daniels May 23, 20222 while on Camp Ripley.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:12
    Photo ID: 7229343
    VIRIN: 220523-Z-KL308-6574
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-194FA Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard

