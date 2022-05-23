1-194FA Change of Command

Artillery Soldiers of the Iowa National Guard’s 1st Batl. – 194ths Field Artillery took part in a change of command ceremony between Lt. Col Steven Hall, outgoing commander and incoming commander, Lt. Col. Neil Daniels May 23, 20222 while on Camp Ripley.

