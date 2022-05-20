Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, march across the parade field during a Friday Evening Parade at MBW, May 20, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David A. Ottignon, Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and the guest of honor was Mr. Robert D. Hogue, Acting Assistant Secretary for Manpower & Reserve Affairs for the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7229325
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-DT244-1020
|Resolution:
|4821x3214
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade. [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT