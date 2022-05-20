Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade. [Image 2 of 7]

    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Corporal Jesus A. Moras, mascot handler, Marine Barracks Washington, and Pvt. Chesty XVI, the official Marine Corps mascot, stand on center walk during a Friday Evening Parade at MBW, May 20, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David A. Ottignon, Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and the guest of honor was Mr. Robert D. Hogue, Acting Assistant Secretary for Manpower & Reserve Affairs for the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7229324
    VIRIN: 220520-M-DT244-1010
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade. [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th & I
    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT