Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.

Marines with the “The President’s Own,” U.S. Marine Band, conduct a performance during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, May 20, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David A. Ottignon, Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and the guest of honor was Mr. Robert D. Hogue, Acting Assistant Secretary for Manpower & Reserve Affairs for the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

