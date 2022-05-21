MCPON Visits NAS Whidbey Island

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith answers questions during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington May 20, 2022. MCPON Smith visited commands throughout the pacific northwest to engage with Sailors to discuss their concerns, quality of life issues, and champion Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday’s ‘Get Real, Get Better’ initiative. ‘Get Real, Get Better’ is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aranza Valdez)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022
Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US