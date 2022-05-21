Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits NAS Whidbey Island [Image 4 of 5]

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aranza Valdez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith answers questions during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington May 20, 2022. MCPON Smith visited commands throughout the pacific northwest to engage with Sailors to discuss their concerns, quality of life issues, and champion Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday’s ‘Get Real, Get Better’ initiative. ‘Get Real, Get Better’ is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aranza Valdez)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:55
    Photo ID: 7228663
    VIRIN: 220520-N-OC394-1049
    Resolution: 4547x2565
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Visits NAS Whidbey Island [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    All Hands Call

