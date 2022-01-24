Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Water Survival [Image 14 of 14]

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Water Survival

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Staff Sgt. Heather Kicki, 3rd Infantry Division, participates in the water survival competition Jan. 24 during the Jack L. Clark Jr., Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 11:12
    Photo ID: 7228404
    VIRIN: 220124-A-NG080-1765
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 35.89 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Water Survival [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    water survival
    Army Medic
    Army Medicine
    BestMedic
    BestMedic2022

