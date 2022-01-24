Staff Sgt. Heather Kicki, 3rd Infantry Division, participates in the water survival competition Jan. 24 during the Jack L. Clark Jr., Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:12
|Photo ID:
|7228404
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-NG080-1765
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|35.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Water Survival [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS
