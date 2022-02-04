419th EOD trains to defuse dangerous situations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Kener, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with the 419th EOD Flight, prepares an MK1 Mod 3 Remote Wrench to remove an inert fuse during an operational performance training at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 2, 2022. The EOD flight trains with a variety of tools to meet numerous defusing scenarios.



“There are certain scenarios where we would have to render safe a bomb or projectile in a specific manner,” said Master Sgt. James Allen, 419th EOD. “Depending on what fuses we encounter, this could be one of the tools that is able to do so safely.”



The flight maintains more than 20 tools to defuse thousands of different ordnances. With such a valued skillset, the 419th EOD flight is called to deploy in support of various missions across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

