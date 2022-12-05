Major General Patrick B. Roberson, commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speaks during a Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 12, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7227916 VIRIN: 220512-A-OP908-084 Resolution: 3600x2939 Size: 4.86 MB Location: FT. BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Don the Green Beret at Regimental First Formation [Image 11 of 11], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.