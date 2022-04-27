Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Beret Candidates Undergo Robin Sage Exercise [Image 9 of 17]

    Green Beret Candidates Undergo Robin Sage Exercise

    BADIN, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School engage enemy role players during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, April 26, 2022. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 07:03
    Photo ID: 7227903
    VIRIN: 220427-A-OP908-529
    Location: BADIN, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Candidates Undergo Robin Sage Exercise [Image 17 of 17], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culmination Exercise
    Robin Sage
    SWCS
    Special FOrces
    Green Beret
    Pineland

