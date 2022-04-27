An enemy role player engages Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School as they assault a target during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, April 26, 2022. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 07:03 Photo ID: 7227895 VIRIN: 220427-A-OP908-417 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.24 MB Location: BADIN, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Beret Candidates Undergo Robin Sage Exercise [Image 17 of 17], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.