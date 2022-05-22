Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW, Total Force aircrew execute first Operation Fly Formula delivery

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.22.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster loaded with 78,000 pounds of infant formula bound for Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula. The mission was executed with urgency and safety by 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen stationed on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a Total Force aircrew stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, currently staged at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 06:59
    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    15th Wing
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    Operation Fly Formula

