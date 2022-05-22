521st AMOW, Total Force aircrew execute first Operation Fly Formula delivery

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster loaded with 78,000 pounds of infant formula bound for Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula. The mission was executed with urgency and safety by 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen stationed on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a Total Force aircrew stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, currently staged at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk)

Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE