YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) – Reggie Lacsina, a professional guitar player, performs a song during an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month event at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Housing Detachment. AAPI Heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of AAPI Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:53 Photo ID: 7227786 VIRIN: 220520-N-OC881-1305 Resolution: 5304x7079 Size: 1.64 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.