    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month [Image 7 of 12]

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) – Performers from the Hui 'Iwa Academy perform a hula dance during an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month event at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Housing Detachment. AAPI Heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of AAPI Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

