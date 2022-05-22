A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne brigade descends from a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. A six member team comprised of U.S. Air Force and JGSDF paratroopers, conducted a military free fall demonstration to show their capabilities during the festival. During the two-day festival, more than 110,000 attendees came to Yokota to experience the event. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:11 Photo ID: 7227643 VIRIN: 220522-F-PM645-3582 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.29 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frienship Jump 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.