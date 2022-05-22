Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frienship Jump 2022 [Image 1 of 13]

    Frienship Jump 2022

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade waves at aircrew of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 36th Airlift Squadron, as the aircraft takes off during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2022. A six member team comprised of U.S. Air Force and JGSDF paratroopers, conducted a military free fall demonstration to show their capabilities during the festival. During the two-day festival, more than 110,000 attendees came to Yokota to experience the event. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    JGSDF
    USAF
    Yokota Friendship Festival
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    FF22

