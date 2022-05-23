SrA Byron Callahan Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Byron Callahan, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman from Decatur, Georgia was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

