    Strong alliances, Soldier readiness key to deterring aggression in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2]

    Strong alliances, Soldier readiness key to deterring aggression in the Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Pargett 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, led a panel discussing "Deterring Aggression through Joint and Coalition Readiness" at #LANPAC2022 in Hawaii May 18. He was joined by 2nd Infantry Division's Col. W.M. Bochat, 2ID chief of staff, along with other panelists. The Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition is sponsored by the Association of the United States Army and ran May 17-19, 2022.

    Korea
    AUSA
    Hawaii
    Alliance
    Indo-Pacific
    LANPAC2022

