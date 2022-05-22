Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota reopens base for annual Friendship Festival

    Yokota reopens base for annual Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japanese children look at the landing gear of a C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:16
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota reopens base for annual Friendship Festival [Image 2 of 2], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota reopens base for annual Friendship Festival

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Friendship Festival
    "INDOPACOM
    YokotaAB"

