2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

Competitors from across the DOD and Israel Defense Forces take a group photo before completing a fitness challenged named "The Hunter" while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

