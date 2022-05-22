2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

Competitors from across the DOD and Israel Defense Forces take a group photo before completing a fitness challenged named "The Hunter" while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7227123
|VIRIN:
|220522-A-AR102-1017
|Resolution:
|3755x2112
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
