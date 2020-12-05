Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia [Image 11 of 13]

    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia

    NEGOTINO, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters land and soldier offload the aircraft during a Swift Response 22 joint forcible entry exercise at the Krivolak Military Training Center in Negotino, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 10:46
    Photo ID: 7226896
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-PA115-1364
    Resolution: 5679x3472
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: NEGOTINO, MK 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia
    Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10
    EUCOM
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT