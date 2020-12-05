Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Krivolak Range in North Macedonia

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, provides close air support during a Swift Response 22 joint forcible entry exercise at the Krivolak Military Training Center in Negotino, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

