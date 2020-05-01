10 A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard sit on the flight line at Keflavik Airport, Kevlavik, Iceland, May 5, 2022. Airmen and aircraft assigned to the MDANG are staging in Iceland before departing for North Macedonia and Norway for participation in Swift Response 22. Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat-credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 10:20 Photo ID: 7226878 VIRIN: 200103-Z-PA115-1014 Resolution: 5679x3559 Size: 9.11 MB Location: KEVLAVIK, IS Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard Arrives in Iceland for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.