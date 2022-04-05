220519-N-JU575-2954 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 19, 2022) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Command Master Chief Nathan G. Hon holds a question and answer form for students during a Coffee Talk event. This event gives command leadership the opportunity to communicate and talk to students in a relaxed atmosphere on issues, good decision making, culture of excellence, and signature behaviors. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 08:11 Photo ID: 7226812 VIRIN: 220519-N-JU575-2955 Resolution: 4800x2400 Size: 6.91 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coffee talk with CMC [Image 2 of 2], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.