Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coffee talk with CMC [Image 2 of 2]

    Coffee talk with CMC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Matt Mogle 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    220519-N-JU575-2954 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 19, 2022) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Command Master Chief Nathan G. Hon holds a question and answer form for students during a Coffee Talk event. This event gives command leadership the opportunity to communicate and talk to students in a relaxed atmosphere on issues, good decision making, culture of excellence, and signature behaviors. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7226812
    VIRIN: 220519-N-JU575-2955
    Resolution: 4800x2400
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee talk with CMC [Image 2 of 2], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coffee talk with CMC
    Coffee talk with CMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes
    SCSTC GL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT