Coffee talk with CMC

220519-N-JU575-2954 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 19, 2022) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Command Master Chief Nathan G. Hon holds a question and answer form for students during a Coffee Talk event. This event gives command leadership the opportunity to communicate and talk to students in a relaxed atmosphere on issues, good decision making, culture of excellence, and signature behaviors. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)
