Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival

Attendees walk around a C-130J Super Hercules on the flightline during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan May 22, 2022. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

