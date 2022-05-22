Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival [Image 22 of 22]

    Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees walk around a C-130J Super Hercules on the flightline during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan May 22, 2022. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 07:46
    Photo ID: 7226808
    VIRIN: 220522-F-QX174-3283
    Resolution: 7450x3838
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

