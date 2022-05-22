President of the United States Joseph R. Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, onboard Air Force One, May 22, 2022. President Biden arrived during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7226756
|VIRIN:
|220522-F-KW102-0502
|Resolution:
|6152x4101
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden arrives in Japan [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
