    President Biden arrives in Japan [Image 3 of 3]

    President Biden arrives in Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    President of the United States Joseph R. Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, onboard Air Force One, May 22, 2022. President Biden arrived during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 06:02
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force One
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    President Joe Biden
    Presidnet Biden

