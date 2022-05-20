Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Fire Support Specialists prepare range for training [Image 15 of 18]

    Joint Fire Support Specialists prepare range for training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Army Joint Fire Support Specialist with the Fire Support Detachment, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, checks targets on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 12:49
    Photo ID: 7226347
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-NI803-1171
    Resolution: 5997x3998
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Fire Support Specialists prepare range for training [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Joint Fire Support Specialist

