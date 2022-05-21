Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Strike Group arrives at CFAY [Image 3 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln Strike Group arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Strike Group arrives at CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CFAY
    Commander
    Abraham Lincoln Strike Group
    Fleact Yokosuka

