    Damage Control Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    Damage Control Drill

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220517-N-CD319-1060 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 17, 2022) Sailors conduct an Engineering Training Team Drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 03:05
    Photo ID: 7226125
    VIRIN: 220517-N-CD319-1060
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Damage Control
    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy

