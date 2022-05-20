Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

