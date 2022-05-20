YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

