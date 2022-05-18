Sgt. Benjamin Miller competed in the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition in Marseilles, Illinois, May 16-20, and is now the 2022 ASC Best Warrior! He will go on and represent ASC at this year’s U.S. Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 22:39
|Photo ID:
|7226005
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-JM046-692
|Resolution:
|4026x3221
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT