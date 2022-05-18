Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 12]

    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Benjamin Miller competed in the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition in Marseilles, Illinois, May 16-20, and is now the 2022 ASC Best Warrior! He will go on and represent ASC at this year’s U.S. Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 22:39
    Photo ID: 7226004
    VIRIN: 220518-A-JM046-642
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition
    ASC 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BWC 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT