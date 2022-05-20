Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Nations Take Part in Closing Ceremony for TRADEWINDS22 Exercise [Image 7 of 9]

    Partner Nations Take Part in Closing Ceremony for TRADEWINDS22 Exercise

    LADYVILLE, BELIZE

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Partner nations closed out the Tradewinds 2022 exercise with a ceremony at British Army Training Support Unit Belize in Ladyville, Belize May 20 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    This work, Partner Nations Take Part in Closing Ceremony for TRADEWINDS22 Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multi-national exercise
    Tradewinds
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

