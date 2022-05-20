Partner Nations Take Part in Closing Ceremony for TRADEWINDS22 Exercise

Partner nations closed out the Tradewinds 2022 exercise with a ceremony at British Army Training Support Unit Belize in Ladyville, Belize May 20 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

