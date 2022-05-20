Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    AS2(AW) Enrique Whittaker, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, pauses for photos with members of his command and family during his re-enlistment ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). The ceremony was facilitated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located next door to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and hosts military ceremonies without cost for area commands. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7225334
    VIRIN: 220520-N-TG517-146
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Museum

