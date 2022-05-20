Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

AS2(AW) Enrique Whittaker, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, pauses for photos with members of his command and family during his re-enlistment ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). The ceremony was facilitated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located next door to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and hosts military ceremonies without cost for area commands. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

