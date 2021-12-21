Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber-Soldier makes history for Minnesota’s Hmong community

    Cyber-Soldier makes history for Minnesota’s Hmong community

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Warrant Officer Rose Xiong is pinned during a promotion ceremony on December 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7224903
    VIRIN: 211221-Z-BR869-0001
    Resolution: 5846x4176
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber-Soldier makes history for Minnesota’s Hmong community, by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Rose Xiong
    177th Cyber Protection Team

