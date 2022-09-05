U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Ying, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, receives the Chief J.J. Vollmuth Excellence Through Leadership Award from Senior Master Sgt. Kevin R. Smith, 81st SFS logistics superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, 81st SFS security forces manager, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 9, 2022. The award was presented to Ying for her outstanding performance, superb leadership and can-do attitude. (Courtsey Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7224781
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-XX345-1002
|Resolution:
|1022x1394
|Size:
|504.22 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Chief's Group Award Winners May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS
