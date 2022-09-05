U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Ying, 81st Security Forces Squadron defender, receives the Chief J.J. Vollmuth Excellence Through Leadership Award from Senior Master Sgt. Kevin R. Smith, 81st SFS logistics superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, 81st SFS security forces manager, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 9, 2022. The award was presented to Ying for her outstanding performance, superb leadership and can-do attitude. (Courtsey Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:03 Photo ID: 7224781 VIRIN: 220509-F-XX345-1002 Resolution: 1022x1394 Size: 504.22 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler Chief's Group Award Winners May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.