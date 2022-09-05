Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Chief's Group Award Winners May 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Weeks, 334th Training Squadron Air Traffic Control Apprentice Course superintendent, receives the Chief J.J. Vollmuth Excellence Through Leadership Award from Chief Master Sgt. Mark Paraoan, 334th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Ron Oudean, Second Air Force pipeline training manager, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 9, 2022. The award was presented to Weeks for her outstanding performance, superb leadership and can-do attitude. (Courtsey Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Chief's Group Award Winners May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Air Education Training Command
    Second Air Force
    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis

