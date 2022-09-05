U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Weeks, 334th Training Squadron Air Traffic Control Apprentice Course superintendent, receives the Chief J.J. Vollmuth Excellence Through Leadership Award from Chief Master Sgt. Mark Paraoan, 334th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Ron Oudean, Second Air Force pipeline training manager, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 9, 2022. The award was presented to Weeks for her outstanding performance, superb leadership and can-do attitude. (Courtsey Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7224780
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-XX345-1001
|Resolution:
|912x1110
|Size:
|302.25 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Chief's Group Award Winners May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
