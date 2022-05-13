U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Hector Garcia, the wing command chief, wait on the flight line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, to greet Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, May 13, 2022. CMSAF Bass spent time with Airmen in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and emphasized the importance of total force integration and overcoming challenges to more effectively accomplish the Air Force mission and be ready for the ever-evolving battlefield that future conflicts may hold. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits 156th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.